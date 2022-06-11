  • Charley Hoffman shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Charley Hoffman makes birdie on the par-5 11th hole.
    Highlights

    Charley Hoffman makes birdie on No. 11 at RBC Canadian

    In the third round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Charley Hoffman makes birdie on the par-5 11th hole.