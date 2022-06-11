Charley Hoffman shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

In his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, Charley Hoffman hit 10 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his day tied for 29th at 3 under; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.

Hoffman got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

Hoffman stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 146-yard par-3 sixth. This moved Hoffman to even-par for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Hoffman's tee shot went 206 yards to the fringe and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Hoffman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoffman to even for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoffman to 1 over for the round.