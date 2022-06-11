Carlos Ortiz comes back from a rocky start in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

Carlos Ortiz hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Ortiz finished his day tied for 41st at 1 under; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 370-yard par-4 first hole, Carlos Ortiz hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Carlos Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Ortiz's tee shot went 194 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Ortiz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

Ortiz missed the green on his first shot on the 203-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved Ortiz to even for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 1 under for the round.