Cameron Smith shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the RBC Canadian Open
June 11, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Smith's wedge from first cut and birdie at RBC Canadian
In the third round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Cameron Smith makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
In his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, Cameron Smith hit 5 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Smith finished his day tied for 41st at 1 under; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 474-yard par-4 fourth hole, Smith chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.
After a 281 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Smith chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.
After a 322 yard drive on the 372-yard par-4 10th, Smith chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.
On the 203-yard par-3 13th, Smith hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Smith to 2 under for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Smith's tee shot went 174 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
