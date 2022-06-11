Cameron Smith shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

In his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, Cameron Smith hit 5 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Smith finished his day tied for 41st at 1 under; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 474-yard par-4 fourth hole, Smith chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Smith chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 372-yard par-4 10th, Smith chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 13th, Smith hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Smith to 2 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Smith's tee shot went 174 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.