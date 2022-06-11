  • Cameron Smith shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Cameron Smith makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Cameron Smith's wedge from first cut and birdie at RBC Canadian

    In the third round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Cameron Smith makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.