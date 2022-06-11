Cameron Percy shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

Cameron Percy hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Percy finished his day tied for 45th at even par; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.

At the 370-yard par-4 first, Percy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Percy to 1 over for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Percy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Percy to 2 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Percy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Percy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Percy hit an approach shot from 207 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 17th hole, Percy had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Percy to 1 over for the round.