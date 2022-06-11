Brett Drewitt shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

In his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, Brett Drewitt hit 10 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Drewitt finished his day tied for 45th at even par; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.

Drewitt got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Drewitt to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth hole, Drewitt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Drewitt to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Drewitt's 117 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Drewitt to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Drewitt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Drewitt to 2 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th, Drewitt had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Drewitt to 1 under for the round.