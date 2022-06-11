Brendon Todd shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

Brendon Todd hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Todd finished his day tied for 19th at 4 under; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 473-yard par-4 second hole, Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 seventh hole, Todd had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Todd had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 10th, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 2 under for the round.

Todd hit his tee at the green on the 203-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 39-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 204-yard par-3 16th green, Todd suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Todd at 2 under for the round.