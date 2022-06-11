Brandt Snedeker shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

Brandt Snedeker hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Snedeker finished his day tied for 45th at even par; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.

Snedeker his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Snedeker to 1 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Snedeker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 2 over for the round.

Snedeker got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Snedeker to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 204-yard par-3 16th, Snedeker missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Snedeker to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, Snedeker had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Snedeker to 2 over for the round.