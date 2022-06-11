Brandon Hagy shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

Brandon Hagy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Hagy finished his day tied for 68th at 5 over; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 370-yard par-4 first hole, Hagy had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Hagy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to even for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Hagy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 203-yard par-3 13th, Hagy missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Hagy to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Hagy's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th, Hagy had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Hagy to 4 over for the round.