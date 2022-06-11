Bo Van Pelt putts well in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

In his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, Bo Van Pelt hit 8 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Van Pelt finished his day tied for 15th at 5 under; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the par-4 fifth, Bo Van Pelt's 134 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bo Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.

At the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Van Pelt hit a tee shot 125 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 2 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Van Pelt hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 3 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth hole, Van Pelt reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 10th hole, Van Pelt had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Van Pelt to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Van Pelt's 121 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 14th hole, Van Pelt had a 184 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 6 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 486-yard par-4 17th, Van Pelt chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 5 under for the round.