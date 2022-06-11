-
Bo Van Pelt putts well in round three of the RBC Canadian Open
June 11, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bo Van Pelt spins back tee shot tight and birdies at RBC Canadian
In the third round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Bo Van Pelt makes birdie on the par-3 6th hole.
In his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, Bo Van Pelt hit 8 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Van Pelt finished his day tied for 15th at 5 under; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.
On the par-4 fifth, Bo Van Pelt's 134 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bo Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.
At the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Van Pelt hit a tee shot 125 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 2 under for the round.
At the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Van Pelt hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 3 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 ninth hole, Van Pelt reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 10th hole, Van Pelt had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Van Pelt to 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Van Pelt's 121 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 14th hole, Van Pelt had a 184 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 6 under for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 486-yard par-4 17th, Van Pelt chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 5 under for the round.
