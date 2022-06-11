-
Ben Martin shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the RBC Canadian Open
June 11, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ben Martin dials in tee shot to set up birdie at RBC Canadian
In the second round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Ben Martin makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
In his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, Ben Martin hit 7 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Martin finished his day tied for 45th at even par; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.
At the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Martin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Martin to 1 over for the round.
On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Martin got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Martin to 2 over for the round.
Martin got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin to 3 over for the round.
