Ben Martin shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

In his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, Ben Martin hit 7 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Martin finished his day tied for 45th at even par; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.

At the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Martin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Martin to 1 over for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Martin got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Martin to 2 over for the round.

Martin got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin to 3 over for the round.