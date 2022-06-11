Ben Crane shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

In his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, Ben Crane hit 9 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Crane finished his day tied for 61st at 3 over; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.

After a 256 yard drive on the 473-yard par-4 second, Crane chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Crane to 1 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Crane chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Crane to 2 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Crane hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Crane at 3 over for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Crane got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Crane to 4 over for the round.

At the 394-yard par-4 12th, Crane reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Crane at 3 over for the round.

Crane got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Crane to 4 over for the round.