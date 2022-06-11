Austin Smotherman shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

Austin Smotherman hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Smotherman finished his day tied for 45th at even par; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.

After a 320 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Smotherman chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 10th, Smotherman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smotherman to even for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Smotherman had a double bogey after hitting the green in 6 and one putting. This moved Smotherman to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 394-yard par-4 12th hole, Smotherman had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smotherman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Smotherman hit an approach shot from 265 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to even-par for the round.