Austin Cook shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

In his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, Austin Cook hit 9 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Cook finished his day tied for 7th at 7 under with Jim Knous; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; and Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth hole, Cook reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

At the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Cook got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cook to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 538-yard par-5 ninth hole, Cook hit an approach shot from 208 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Cook's 103 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 3 under for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Cook reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Cook to 4 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Cook's tee shot went 175 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

Cook got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 2 under for the round.