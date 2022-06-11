-
Andrew Novak shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the RBC Canadian Open
June 11, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In the third round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Andrew Novak makes birdie on the par-3 6th hole.
In his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, Andrew Novak hit 7 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Novak finished his day tied for 61st at 3 over; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.
On the par-4 fifth, Novak's 137 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Novak to 1 over for the round.
Novak got a bogey on the 394-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Novak to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 14th hole, Novak had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Novak to even-par for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Novak got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Novak to 2 over for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Novak hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Novak to 2 over for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 486-yard par-4 17th, Novak chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Novak to 3 over for the round.
