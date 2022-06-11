Andrew Novak shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

In his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, Andrew Novak hit 7 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Novak finished his day tied for 61st at 3 over; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the par-4 fifth, Novak's 137 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Novak to 1 over for the round.

Novak got a bogey on the 394-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Novak to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 14th hole, Novak had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Novak to even-par for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Novak got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Novak to 2 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Novak hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Novak to 2 over for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 486-yard par-4 17th, Novak chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Novak to 3 over for the round.