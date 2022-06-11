Alex Smalley shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

Alex Smalley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Smalley finished his day tied for 3rd at 9 under with Justin Thomas, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.

After a tee shot at the 208-yard par-3 third green, Smalley suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Smalley at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 seventh hole, Smalley had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smalley to even for the round.

Smalley missed the green on his first shot on the 215-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

Smalley hit his drive 363 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 538-yard par-5 ninth. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.

After a 334 yard drive on the 372-yard par-4 10th, Smalley chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Smalley to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 11th, Smalley hit his 126 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Smalley to 4 under for the round.

On the 394-yard par-4 12th, Smalley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to 3 under for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 14th, Smalley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th hole, Smalley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 3 under for the round.