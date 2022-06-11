Adam Svensson shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

In his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, Adam Svensson hit 11 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Svensson finished his day tied for 29th at 3 under; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the par-4 seventh, Svensson's 144 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

Svensson tee shot went 204 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Svensson to even-par for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Svensson chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 372-yard par-4 10th hole, Svensson had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Svensson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Svensson to 3 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 16th, Svensson hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 3 under for the round.