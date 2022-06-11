-
Bogey-free 3-under 67 by Adam Long in the third round at the RBC Canadian Open
June 11, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, Adam Long hit 11 of 13 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Long finished his day tied for 9th at 6 under; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.
On the 473-yard par-4 second hole, Adam Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Adam Long to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Long had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.
On the 372-yard par-4 10th hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.
