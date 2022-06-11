-
Adam Hadwin rebounds from poor front in third round of the RBC Canadian Open
June 11, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Adam Hadwin chips it close to set up birdie at RBC Canadian
In the second round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Adam Hadwin makes birdie on the par-5 11th hole.
In his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, Adam Hadwin hit 11 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Hadwin finished his day tied for 35th at 2 under; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.
At the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Adam Hadwin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Adam Hadwin to 1 over for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 372-yard par-4 10th, Hadwin chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to even-par for the round.
On the par-5 11th, Hadwin's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.
Hadwin got a bogey on the 394-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hadwin to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 486-yard par-4 17th hole, Hadwin chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 18th, Hadwin chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.
