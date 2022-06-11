Aaron Rai putts well in round three of the RBC Canadian Open

Aaron Rai hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rai finished his day tied for 19th at 4 under; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Aaron Rai had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Aaron Rai to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Rai had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rai to even for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Rai's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Rai's 130 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Rai had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rai to 3 under for the round.