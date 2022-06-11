Aaron Cockerill putts well but delivers a 3-over 73 third round in the RBC Canadian Open

In his third round at the RBC Canadian Open, Aaron Cockerill hit 8 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cockerill finished his day tied for 53rd at 1 over; Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Austin Cook and Jim Knous are tied for 7th at 7 under.

Aaron Cockerill got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Aaron Cockerill to 1 over for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Cockerill had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cockerill to 2 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Cockerill had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cockerill to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Cockerill reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cockerill to even-par for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Cockerill's tee shot went 191 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 20 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Cockerill got a double bogey on the 486-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Cockerill to 3 over for the round.