Yi Cao shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

Yi Cao hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Cao finished his day tied for 87th at 4 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Cao had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cao to 1 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 16th, Cao hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cao to 3 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th, Cao had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cao to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 208-yard par-3 third green, Cao suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Cao at 1 under for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Cao chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cao to even for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Cao's tee shot went 150 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Cao got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cao to 2 over for the round.