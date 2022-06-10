  • Wyndham Clark finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the RBC Canadian Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Wyndham Clark makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Wyndham Clark drains 9-footer for birdie at RBC Canadian

    In the second round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Wyndham Clark makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.