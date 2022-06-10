Wyndham Clark finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Wyndham Clark hit 9 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Clark finished his day in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

After a 371 yard drive on the 528-yard par-5 11th, Clark chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

Clark got a bogey on the 394-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 14th hole, Clark chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

At the 560-yard par-5 15th, Clark's his second shot went 27 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 192 yards to the right rough, his fourth shot went 53 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he one putted for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Clark's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.