16-over 86 by William Buhl in second round of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, William Buhl hit 6 of 13 fairways and 3 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 27 over for the tournament. Buhl finished his day in 152nd at 27 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Buhl's tee shot went 208 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Buhl got a double bogey on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Buhl to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Buhl's 117 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Buhl to 4 over for the round.

At the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Buhl got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Buhl to 5 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Buhl's tee shot went 200 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Buhl got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Buhl to 7 over for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 13th, Buhl's tee shot went 207 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 8 over for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 14th, Buhl got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Buhl to 10 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Buhl tee shot went 208 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, his third shot went 32 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 15 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Buhl had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buhl to 16 over for the round.