  • Wesley Bryan shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Wesley Bryan makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Wesley Bryan makes a 19-foot birdie putt at RBC Canadian

    In the second round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Wesley Bryan makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.