Wesley Bryan shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Wesley Bryan hit 6 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Bryan finished his day tied for 99th at 5 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

At the 203-yard par-3 13th, Bryan hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryan to even-par for the round.

Bryan got a double bogey on the 475-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Bryan to 2 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Bryan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bryan to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Bryan's 100 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bryan to 2 over for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 second hole, Bryan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryan to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 seventh hole, Bryan had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Bryan to 6 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Bryan hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryan to 5 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth hole, Bryan reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.