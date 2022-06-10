Wes Heffernan shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

Wes Heffernan hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Heffernan finished his day tied for 108th at 6 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

After a 298 yard drive on the 473-yard par-4 second, Heffernan chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Heffernan to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 208-yard par-3 third green, Heffernan suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Heffernan at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Heffernan had a 77 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Heffernan to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Heffernan missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Heffernan to 1 over for the round.

At the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Heffernan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Heffernan to 2 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Heffernan hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Heffernan to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Heffernan's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Heffernan to even for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Heffernan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Heffernan to 1 under for the round.

On the 394-yard par-4 12th, Heffernan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Heffernan to even-par for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 13th, Heffernan's tee shot went 188 yards to the right rough and his approach went 37 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Heffernan's 130 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Heffernan to even for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Heffernan's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Heffernan got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Heffernan to 2 over for the round.