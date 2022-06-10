Vince Whaley shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Vince Whaley hit 8 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Whaley finished his day tied for 56th at 1 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

Whaley got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Whaley's 171 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to even-par for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Whaley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.

After a 226 yard drive on the 372-yard par-4 10th, Whaley chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Whaley to even for the round.

On the 394-yard par-4 12th hole, Whaley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 13th, Whaley hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Whaley got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Whaley to 1 under for the round.