Vaughn Taylor shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open
June 10, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Vaughn Taylor dials in tee shot to set up birdie at RBC Canadian
In the second round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Vaughn Taylor makes birdie on the par-3 6th hole.
Vaughn Taylor hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 21st at 2 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.
On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
After a 264 yard drive on the 394-yard par-4 12th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Taylor to even for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 475-yard par-4 14th hole, Taylor chipped in his fourth from 3 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Taylor at even-par for the round.
On the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to even for the round.
