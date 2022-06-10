Vaughn Taylor shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

Vaughn Taylor hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 21st at 2 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 394-yard par-4 12th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Taylor to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 475-yard par-4 14th hole, Taylor chipped in his fourth from 3 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Taylor at even-par for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to even for the round.