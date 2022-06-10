Tyrrell Hatton shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Tyrrell Hatton hit 8 of 13 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Hatton finished his day tied for 124th at 8 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Hatton had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hatton to even-par for the round.

Hatton tee shot went 207 yards to the left rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hatton to 1 over for the round.

Hatton got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hatton to 2 over for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Hatton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 3 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Hatton's tee shot went 197 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.