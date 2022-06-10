Tyler Duncan putts well in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Tyler Duncan hit 9 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Duncan finished his day tied for 71st at 2 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Tyler Duncan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tyler Duncan to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Duncan's 153 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 4 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Duncan chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 5 under for the round.

Duncan got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 4 under for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Duncan to 3 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth hole, Duncan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 10th hole, Duncan had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.