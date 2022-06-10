Trey Mullinax shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Trey Mullinax hit 5 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Mullinax finished his day tied for 56th at 1 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Mullinax had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mullinax to 2 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 14th hole, Mullinax reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, Mullinax chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Mullinax to 1 under for the round.

Mullinax got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mullinax to even-par for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Mullinax got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Mullinax to 2 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Mullinax had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mullinax to 1 under for the round.