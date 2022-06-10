Trevor Werbylo shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

Trevor Werbylo hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Werbylo finished his day tied for 99th at 5 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

After a 231 yard drive on the 370-yard par-4 first, Werbylo chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Werbylo to 1 over for the round.

At the 473-yard par-4 second, Werbylo got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Werbylo to 2 over for the round.

Werbylo his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Werbylo to 3 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth hole, Werbylo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Werbylo to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 10th hole, Werbylo chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Werbylo to even for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 475-yard par-4 14th hole, Werbylo had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werbylo to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Werbylo had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Werbylo to even-par for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Werbylo's tee shot went 201 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 39 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 18th, Werbylo got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Werbylo to 3 over for the round.