Tony Finau shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Tony Finau hit 7 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Finau finished his day tied for 16th at 3 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

Finau got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Finau's 77 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to even-par for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Finau chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Finau to 1 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Finau's tee shot went 215 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Finau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Finau to 1 over for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 14th hole, Finau chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Finau's tee shot went 213 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 28 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Finau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 1 over for the round.