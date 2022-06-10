6-over 76 by Tommy Gainey in second round of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Tommy Gainey hit 7 of 13 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Gainey finished his day tied for 108th at 6 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

Gainey got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gainey to 1 over for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Gainey chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gainey to 2 over for the round.

At the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Gainey got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gainey to 3 over for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 528-yard par-5 11th, Gainey chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gainey to 2 over for the round.

On the 394-yard par-4 12th, Gainey had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Gainey to 4 over for the round.

Gainey got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gainey to 5 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Gainey's his second shot went 3 yards to the right rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.