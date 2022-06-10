11-over 81 by Ted Purdy in second round of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Ted Purdy hit 8 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 16 over for the tournament. Purdy finished his day tied for 149th at 16 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

Purdy got a bogey on the 370-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Purdy to 1 over for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 second, Purdy had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Purdy to 3 over for the round.

Purdy got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Purdy to 4 over for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Purdy got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Purdy to 6 over for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 13th, Purdy hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Purdy to 8 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 14th, Purdy had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Purdy to 10 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Purdy's his second shot went 8 yards to the right rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 11 over for the round.