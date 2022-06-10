Sung Kang shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

Sung Kang hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Kang finished his day tied for 118th at 7 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 370-yard par-4 first hole, Kang had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Kang missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Kang to even-par for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth hole, Kang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting. This moved Kang to even for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 394-yard par-4 12th, Kang chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.

Kang got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 2 over for the round.