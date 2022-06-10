Stuart Macdonald shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

Stuart Macdonald hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Macdonald finished his day tied for 71st at 2 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 394-yard par-4 12th hole, Macdonald had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Macdonald to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Macdonald had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Macdonald to 1 under for the round.

At the 486-yard par-4 17th, Macdonald got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Macdonald to even for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Macdonald had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Macdonald to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Macdonald's 110 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Macdonald to even-par for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 473-yard par-4 second, Macdonald chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Macdonald to 1 over for the round.

Macdonald got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Macdonald to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Macdonald had a 74 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Macdonald to 1 over for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Macdonald had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Macdonald to 2 over for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 10th hole, Macdonald reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Macdonald to 1 under for the round.