6-over 76 by Stephan Jaeger in second round of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Stephan Jaeger hit 11 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Jaeger finished his day tied for 118th at 7 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

Jaeger got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Jaeger to 3 over for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Jaeger's tee shot went 157 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

At the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Jaeger reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Jaeger at 3 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Jaeger's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th, Jaeger had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Jaeger to 4 over for the round.

Jaeger got a double bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 6 over for the round.