Shane Lowry comes back from a rocky start in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

Shane Lowry hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Lowry finished his day tied for 8th at 4 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

At the 473-yard par-4 second, Shane Lowry got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Shane Lowry to 1 over for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Lowry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lowry to 2 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Lowry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lowry to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 10th hole, Lowry had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lowry to even for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Lowry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 13th, Lowry's tee shot went 187 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Lowry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.