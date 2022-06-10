Seung-Yul Noh finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Seung-Yul Noh hit 11 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Noh finished his day tied for 33rd at 1 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Noh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 14th hole, Noh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noh to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 15th, Noh chipped in his fourth shot from 14 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Noh to 3 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Noh's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Noh's 148 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to 3 under for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Noh's tee shot went 176 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

Noh got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noh to 1 under for the round.

At the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Noh got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Noh to even-par for the round.