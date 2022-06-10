Seth Reeves putts himself to an even-par second round of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Seth Reeves hit 7 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Reeves finished his day tied for 71st at 2 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

Seth Reeves got a bogey on the 370-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seth Reeves to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Reeves's 150 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reeves to even-par for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth hole, Reeves reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reeves to 1 under for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Reeves his second shot went 18 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 372-yard par-4 10th, Reeves chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reeves to even for the round.

Reeves had a 352-yard drive to the right rough. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one putting for a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 14th. This moved Reeves to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 15th, Reeves chipped in his fifth from 6 yards, carding a par. This kept Reeves at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, Reeves had a 184 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reeves to even-par for the round.