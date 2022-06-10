Despite poor front, Sebastián Muñoz stays on-par in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

Sebastián Muñoz hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Muñoz finished his day tied for 33rd at 1 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th, Sebastián Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sebastián Muñoz to even for the round.

Muñoz got a bogey on the 370-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Muñoz hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to even-par for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Muñoz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 372-yard par-4 10th hole, Muñoz had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.