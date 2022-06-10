Sean O'Hair shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

Sean O'Hair hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. O'Hair finished his day tied for 56th at 1 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, O'Hair had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving O'Hair to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, O'Hair had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved O'Hair to even for the round.

O'Hair got a bogey on the 394-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving O'Hair to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, O'Hair had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved O'Hair to 2 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, O'Hair reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved O'Hair to 1 over for the round.