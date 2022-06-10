Scottie Scheffler putts well in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

Scottie Scheffler hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Scheffler finished his day tied for 8th at 4 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Scottie Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scottie Scheffler to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Scheffler hit his 73 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.

Scheffler tee shot went 182 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Scheffler to 3 under for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Scheffler had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Scheffler's 163 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.