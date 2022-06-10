Strong putting brings Scott Piercy an even-par round two of the RBC Canadian Open

Scott Piercy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Piercy finished his day tied for 45th at even par; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

At the par-5 11th, Scott Piercy chipped in his third shot from 3 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Scott Piercy to 2 under for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 394-yard par-4 12th, Piercy chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 13th, Piercy hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Piercy's his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 370-yard par-4 first, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Piercy had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Piercy's tee shot went 195 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Piercy's 115 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to even for the round.