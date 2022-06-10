Scott Gutschewski shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Scott Gutschewski hit 6 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Gutschewski finished his day tied for 81st at 3 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

Gutschewski got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gutschewski to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Gutschewski chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Gutschewski to even-par for the round.

At the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Gutschewski hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gutschewski to 1 under for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Gutschewski chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gutschewski to even for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Gutschewski hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gutschewski to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Gutschewski had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gutschewski to 2 under for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 394-yard par-4 12th, Gutschewski chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gutschewski to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Gutschewski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gutschewski to 2 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Gutschewski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gutschewski to 1 under for the round.