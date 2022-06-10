7-over 77 by Scott Brown in second round of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Scott Brown hit 5 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 over for the tournament. Brown finished his day tied for 139th at 12 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

Brown got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to 3 over for the round.

At the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Brown hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 2 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Brown hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Brown at 3 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth hole, Brown reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 2 over for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 10th, Brown had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to 3 over for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Brown got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Brown to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Brown hit an approach shot from 126 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 7 over for the round.