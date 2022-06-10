-
7-over 77 by Scott Brown in second round of the RBC Canadian Open
June 10, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Scott Brown dials in tee shot to set up birdie at RBC Canadian
In the second round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Scott Brown makes birdie on the par-3 6th hole.
In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Scott Brown hit 5 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 over for the tournament. Brown finished his day tied for 139th at 12 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.
Brown got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to 3 over for the round.
At the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Brown hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 2 over for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Brown hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Brown at 3 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 ninth hole, Brown reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 2 over for the round.
On the 372-yard par-4 10th, Brown had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to 3 over for the round.
On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Brown got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Brown to 5 over for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Brown hit an approach shot from 126 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 7 over for the round.
