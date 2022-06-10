Satoshi Kodaira putts well but delivers a 3-over 32 second round in the RBC Canadian Open

Satoshi Kodaira hit 3 of 8 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kodaira finished his day in 153rd at 6 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 370-yard par-4 first hole, Satoshi Kodaira had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Satoshi Kodaira to 1 under for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Kodaira had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kodaira to even for the round.

Kodaira got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 1 over for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Kodaira's tee shot went 165 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 6 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Kodaira's 119 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 3 over for the round.