Sangmoon Bae shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

Sangmoon Bae hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Bae finished his day tied for 81st at 3 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 473-yard par-4 second hole, Bae reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bae to 1 under for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Bae had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Bae to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 394-yard par-4 12th hole, Bae had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bae to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Bae hit an approach shot from 110 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bae to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Bae's tee shot went 213 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 18th, Bae got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bae to 1 over for the round.