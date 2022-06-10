Sam Ryder shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Sam Ryder hit 7 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Ryder finished his day tied for 87th at 4 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.

Ryder got a bogey on the 394-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Ryder hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ryder at even-par for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Ryder's 173 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to even for the round.

Ryder got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.