Sam Burns putts well in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

Sam Burns hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Burns finished his day tied for 8th at 4 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Sam Burns reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sam Burns to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 14th hole, Burns had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

Burns missed the green on his first shot on the 204-yard par-3 sixth but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 second, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 2 under for the round.

Burns got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 1 under for the round.