Sam Burns putts well in round two of the RBC Canadian Open
June 10, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sam Burns' 35-foot birdie from the fringe at RBC Canadian
In the second round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Sam Burns makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
Sam Burns hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Burns finished his day tied for 8th at 4 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.
On the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Sam Burns reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sam Burns to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 14th hole, Burns had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.
Burns missed the green on his first shot on the 204-yard par-3 sixth but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.
On the 473-yard par-4 second, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 2 under for the round.
Burns got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 1 under for the round.
